Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 53,037 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,037 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $16,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,530,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $107.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average of $96.71. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $71.87 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.