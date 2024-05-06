ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Sells $1,332,400.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,332,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 233,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,537,516.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chad Gassert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $67.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.02 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,746,000 after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 277,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 582,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ANIP shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.