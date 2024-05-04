Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $6.18 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 19,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.58.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

