Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 5,622 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,865 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

Boeing stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.79. 5,416,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,228,397. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.16 and its 200-day moving average is $205.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

