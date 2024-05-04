Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Raymond James

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CLH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.40.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

NYSE CLH traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.35. 330,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,847. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $210.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.88 and its 200-day moving average is $177.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,809 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 12,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

