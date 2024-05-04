Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) PT Raised to $16.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close.

CENX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

NASDAQ CENX traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.81. 1,228,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,614. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.53. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 199.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

