Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.26 and last traded at C$2.26. 1,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Roots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Roots Stock Performance
Roots Company Profile
Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.
