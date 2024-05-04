Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.26 and last traded at C$2.26. 1,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Roots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Roots alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROOT

Roots Stock Performance

Roots Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$95.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49.

(Get Free Report)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.