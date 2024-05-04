Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Trading Down 1.5%

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 17,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The company has a market capitalization of C$16.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.65.

About Torrent Capital

Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

