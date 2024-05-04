Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHD. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.63.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.11. 1,283,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,251. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

