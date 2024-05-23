IntegraFin (LON:IHP) PT Raised to GBX 390 at Berenberg Bank

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.58) to GBX 390 ($4.96) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IntegraFin

IntegraFin Price Performance

IntegraFin Company Profile

Shares of IHP traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 355 ($4.51). 335,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,909. IntegraFin has a one year low of GBX 208.73 ($2.65) and a one year high of GBX 355 ($4.51). The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 288.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 280.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,366.67, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06.

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.