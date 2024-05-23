IntegraFin (LON:IHP) PT Raised to GBX 390 at Berenberg Bank

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.58) to GBX 390 ($4.96) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday.
IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.
