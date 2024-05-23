British Land (LON:BLND) Given New GBX 460 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 418 ($5.31) to GBX 460 ($5.85) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s current price.

BLND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut British Land to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.49) to GBX 405 ($5.15) in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 397.80 ($5.06).

LON BLND traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 399 ($5.07). The stock had a trading volume of 4,177,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,146. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 421.90 ($5.36). The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The company has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 390.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 379.11.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

