British Land (LON:BLND) Given New GBX 460 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 418 ($5.31) to GBX 460 ($5.85) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s current price.
BLND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut British Land to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.49) to GBX 405 ($5.15) in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 397.80 ($5.06).
British Land Stock Down 1.0 %
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
