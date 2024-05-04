BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.93.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.44. 4,825,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $50.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 43,955 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 59,925 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 260,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after buying an additional 119,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

