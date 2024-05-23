Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 739 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 170,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 101,840 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 89,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,448 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth $1,065,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPG stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.73. 581,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,894. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $49.54.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 55.02%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Dorian LPG’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

