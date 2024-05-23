Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.
ERO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$32.25 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$30.00 price target on Ero Copper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.75.
Ero Copper Trading Down 1.7 %
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.80 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.2610322 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Ero Copper
In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total value of C$147,232.50. Corporate insiders own 10.96% of the company’s stock.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ero Copper
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.