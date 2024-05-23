Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$32.25 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$30.00 price target on Ero Copper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.75.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ERO

Ero Copper Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE ERO traded down C$0.52 on Thursday, reaching C$30.09. 128,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,856. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.80 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.2610322 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ero Copper

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total value of C$147,232.50. Corporate insiders own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.