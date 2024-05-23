Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL traded down $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $163.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,617. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALL

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.