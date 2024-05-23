Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Decreases Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Genmab A/S by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,425,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 93.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 457,772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 83.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,717,000 after buying an additional 254,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after buying an additional 24,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,939,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.19. 169,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,877. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

