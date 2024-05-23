Britvic’s (BVIC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.22) target price for the company. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.44) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Britvic Trading Down 1.5 %

About Britvic

Shares of LON:BVIC traded down GBX 15 ($0.19) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 985 ($12.52). The stock had a trading volume of 337,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,159. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 864.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33. The stock has a market cap of £2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,052.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 770 ($9.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,025 ($13.03).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

