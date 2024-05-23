Britvic’s (BVIC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.22) target price for the company. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.44) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Britvic Trading Down 1.5 %
About Britvic
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.
