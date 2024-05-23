Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 32.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,020. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

