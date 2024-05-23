Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.05) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.74) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 475 ($6.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 342.20 ($4.35).

Shares of LON RR traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 428 ($5.44). The stock had a trading volume of 17,318,596 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 414.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 340.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,475.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Helen McCabe sold 213,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.65), for a total value of £780,732.90 ($992,288.89). In other news, insider Helen McCabe sold 213,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.65), for a total transaction of £780,732.90 ($992,288.89). Also, insider Wendy Mars bought 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £1,821.18 ($2,314.67). Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

