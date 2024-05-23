Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.8% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.87. 57,831,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,712,141. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $554.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,097 shares of company stock valued at $37,877,471 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

