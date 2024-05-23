Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 6,061 Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELVFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELV. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FELV traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $28.52. 81,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.51.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

