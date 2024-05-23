Essentra’s (ESNT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 255 ($3.24) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Essentra Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of ESNT traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 175 ($2.22). 972,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,228. The company has a market cap of £501.81 million, a PE ratio of 8,750.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 178.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.37. Essentra has a 52 week low of GBX 130.20 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 191.80 ($2.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Essentra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Essentra

In related news, insider Scott Fawcett sold 55,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.24), for a total transaction of £97,329.76 ($123,703.30). 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.