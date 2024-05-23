Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,175 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,523 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,040 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,255 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,963 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 817,381 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after buying an additional 460,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,117,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,287,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.91. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

