Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after acquiring an additional 116,492 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 549,925 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded down $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $160.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

