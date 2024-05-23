Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $36,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 431.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,734,407,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,071.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880,492 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,970,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,659,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281,690 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

BAC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.10. 24,195,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,298,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $305.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

