Energean (LON:ENOG) PT Raised to GBX 1,565 at Berenberg Bank

Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,425 ($18.11) to GBX 1,565 ($19.89) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.09% from the stock’s current price.

Energean Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ENOG traded up GBX 16 ($0.20) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,150 ($14.62). The stock had a trading volume of 568,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,998. Energean has a 12 month low of GBX 807.50 ($10.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,233 ($15.67). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,093.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,014.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.97. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,402.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energean

In other Energean news, insider Matthaios Rigas sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,065 ($13.54), for a total transaction of £25,378.95 ($32,255.91). Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

