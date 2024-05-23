The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,469,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,948,523. The stock has a market cap of $183.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.80. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.52.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

