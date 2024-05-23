Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Buys 250 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 277.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,584,000 after buying an additional 167,401 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,477,000 after acquiring an additional 99,604 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $22,541,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,054,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $5.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $390.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,563. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.82. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $400.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

