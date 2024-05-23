The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $93,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,128. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.78. The company has a market capitalization of $392.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,185 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,503. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

