Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AEP traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $89.61. 1,133,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572,801. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $93.44.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

View Our Latest Report on AEP

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.