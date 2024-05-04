Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $444,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 138,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 128,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,433,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $15,712,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSB stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $24.38. 62,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,815. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $24.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0729 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.