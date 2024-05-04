Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.2 %

BHP stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,469. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

