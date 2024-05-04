Concordium Trading 12.4% Lower This Week (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $41.10 million and $1.14 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,091,430,570 coins and its circulating supply is 9,365,834,868 coins. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

