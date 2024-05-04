Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.88.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSHA

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.57. 1,053,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,556. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after buying an additional 23,378,974 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,382,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,096,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.