2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TWOU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.31.

NASDAQ TWOU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.34. 3,202,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,150. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. 2U has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.93.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $255.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 2U will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in 2U by 131.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,696 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 225,253 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in 2U by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 836,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 37.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 58,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

