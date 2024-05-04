Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 9,655 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Diageo by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Up 0.6 %

DEO traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.44. 683,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,219. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.62. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $188.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,797.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Diageo

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.