17,586 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.11. 2,356,724 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.68. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.