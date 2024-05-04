Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 30.81% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 28.7 %

NASDAQ:TWST traded up $9.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.21. 4,458,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,964. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $55,658.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $55,658.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $65,480.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,324.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,211 shares of company stock valued at $449,573 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

