Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.83.

NYSE EVRG opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Evergy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

