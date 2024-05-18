Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Urgent.ly Stock Performance

ULY opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. Urgent.ly has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Urgent.ly

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urgent.ly

In other news, Director Volkow Ben sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $54,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 562,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,798.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $87,329 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Urgent.ly in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urgent.ly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Urgent.ly during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Urgent.ly in the 4th quarter valued at $1,275,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urgent.ly Company Profile

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

