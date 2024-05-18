AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.25.

AIRS opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $268.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). AirSculpt Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $47.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.83 million. Research analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,811,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after acquiring an additional 399,892 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

