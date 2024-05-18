AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.25.
AIRS opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $268.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.
AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). AirSculpt Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $47.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.83 million. Research analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AirSculpt Technologies
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.
