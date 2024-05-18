Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

