Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Get Merus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merus

Merus Trading Down 2.5 %

Merus stock opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43. Merus has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $52.03.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,747,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,553,000 after acquiring an additional 319,301 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Merus by 27.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Merus by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,026,000 after purchasing an additional 751,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,735,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 60,135 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Merus by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,373,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,275,000 after buying an additional 376,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.