Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “N/A” from Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the zero ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSZ. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fiera Capital

Insider Activity

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total transaction of C$485,432.64. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSZ opened at C$6.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$8.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.74.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.07. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of C$210.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 0.9706704 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 172.00%.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.