Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Receives $66.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

CSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point downgraded Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CSR

Centerspace Stock Performance

NYSE:CSR opened at $69.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -87.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -375.00%.

Insider Activity at Centerspace

In other news, Director John A. Schissel purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1,438.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 91,573 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 6.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Centerspace by 199.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Centerspace by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,401,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.