Brokerages Set Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target at $3.21

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.21.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

Shares of ZVIA opened at $1.04 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zevia PBC

In related news, CEO Amy Taylor sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $31,317.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 959,252 shares in the company, valued at $978,437.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amy Taylor sold 30,703 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $31,317.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 959,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,437.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 26,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $34,582.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,753,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,937 shares of company stock worth $114,160. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zevia PBC by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 219,932 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 53.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

