Citigroup Begins Coverage on Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.32.

WDC stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

