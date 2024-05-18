MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNKGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

MLNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 10.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,565,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,756,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,542,000 after acquiring an additional 680,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MLNK stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. MeridianLink has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.95.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. MeridianLink’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

