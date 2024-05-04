Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.89

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 2312115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

