First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,829.90.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220 and have sold 3,600 shares valued at $6,209,022. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,984,000 after buying an additional 47,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,933,000 after purchasing an additional 41,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,120,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCNCA opened at $1,767.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,633.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,518.67. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $1,181.71 and a 52-week high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 188.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

